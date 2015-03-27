March 27 Rederi AB Transatlantic

* Says Viking Supply Ships has entered deal with major oil producer

* Says contract relate to anchor handling vessel "Brage Viking", and runs over 2 years and 8 months with extension options on a total of 18 months

* Says contract including options worth approximately 100 million USD

* Says deal requires investments of about 5 to 7 million USD Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)