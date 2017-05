March 27 DAB Bank AG :

* BNP Paribas Beteiligungsholding AG sets cash compensation at 4.78 euros ($5) per share for squeeze-out under merger law

* It is planned for merger agreement to be notarized on April 13 after supervisory board of DAB Bank AG has granted its approval