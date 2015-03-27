UPDATE 3-Starboard buys 5.7 pct stake in Parexel, joining other activists
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
March 27 Blackburn OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 0 roubles versus 48,000 roubles ($840) year ago
* FY 2014 net profit to RAS of 0 roubles versus 5,000 roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1D5RDcA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.1500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
BARI, Italy, May 11 Top euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials will discuss debt relief for Greece early on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the Italian city of Bari, officials said.