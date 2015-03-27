UPDATE 3-Starboard buys 5.7 pct stake in Parexel, joining other activists
* Corvex also in the stock, sources say; Jana too - filing (Adds company statement, Corvex and Jana stake information, byline)
March 27 Polimex-Mostostal SA :
* Says PKO BP and its units decrease stake in the company to 14.7 percent from 19.8 percent via a sale of 222,747,111 of Polimex-Mostostal shares of a nominal value 0.04 zloty each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7670 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BARI, Italy, May 11 Top euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials will discuss debt relief for Greece early on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the Italian city of Bari, officials said.