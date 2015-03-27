March 27 Polimex-Mostostal SA :

* Says PKO BP and its units decrease stake in the company to 14.7 percent from 19.8 percent via a sale of 222,747,111 of Polimex-Mostostal shares of a nominal value 0.04 zloty each