BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-Q
* Harte Hanks says will not be in position to file form 10-Q within 5-day extension period because co does not anticipate filing form 10-K within such period
March 27 Levenguk OJSC :
* Board recommends dividend payment for the fiscal year 2014 of 3.75 million roubles ($64,980) in total and record date on June 9 Source text: bit.ly/19Z2zfx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.7100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications said it expects its video business to return to growth in the 2018/2019 financial year, as it puts behind problems related to the non-renewal of contracts on its Hotbird satellite position.