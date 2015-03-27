Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
March 27 Immobel SA :
* Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.80 euro gross per share
* FY result from continuing operations 20 million euros ($21.84 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 31.6 million euros versus 27.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1GxlB90 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.