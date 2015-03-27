Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
March 27 Goldman Sachs International :
* Superlift Holding S.A.R.L. have sold 13.8 million shares of Kion Group AG corresponding to 13.9% of the outstanding shares of Kion
* Placement was completed at a price of 38.15 per share Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.