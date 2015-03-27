UPDATE 3-Macy's and Kohl's weak sales weigh on department store shares
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
March 27 mobilezone AG :
* Acquires einsAmobile GmbH in Germany
* Acquired a 100 per cent stake in German telecommunications provider einsAmobile GmbH based in Obertshausen
* Acquisition price is anticipated at 70 million Swiss francs ($73 million)
* Part of this was paid in cash, part in Mobilezone shares, which are subject to a tiered lock-up agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kohl's shares drop after initial gain (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments; updates shares)
BARCELONA, May 11 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he expects to be back up to speed in Spain this weekend after struggling for pace in Russia.