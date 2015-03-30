March 30 Hybrigenics Sa :

* Launches 7 million euro ($7.60 million) capital increase without preferential subscription rights

* Share price fixed at 1.41 euro per share

* Subscription period from March 30 to April 02 included

* 12 European funds have made commitments for 5.3 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1CBlDuK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)