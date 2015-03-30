BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SAU :
* Says through its unit, Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU, buys residential complex in Madrid for 61.15 million euros ($66.46 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv