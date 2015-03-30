BRIEF-Molmed Q1 net loss narrows to EUR 3.7 million
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 30 C-Rad AB :
* Was awarded with an order of two Catalyst systems as well as two Sentinel systems from Tartu university hospital in Estonia
* Says delivery and installation will take place in several phases, with first system expected to be installed this summer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 4.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Co, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation announced multi-year extension of collaboration