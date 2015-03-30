March 30 QSC AG

* QSC reorganises management and appoints cloud experts Udo Faulhaber and Felix Höger to management board

* Udo Faulhaber will become chief sales officer from 1 August 2015

* Felix Höger will join management board of QSC AG with responsibility for technology and operations from 1 January 2016

* Until Felix Höger joins company, Udo Faulhaber will also be responsible for his areas of activity on management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: