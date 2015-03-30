BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Mediclinic International Ltd :
* Taking advantage of strong capital markets in Switzerland to refinance its existing debt facilities with a new CHF 1.885 bn package
* Impact of non-cash flow interest charge through income statement on ineffective interest rate swap position expected to be about CHF 25 m as at 31 March 2015 before tax and CHF 20 m after tax
* Total balance sheet derivative liability as at 31 march is estimated at between CHF 30 m and CHF 40 m with last year CHF 3 m
* A revised total USD 139 m 5 year amortising facility will be put in place for UAE business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv