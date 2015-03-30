March 30 Seven Principles AG :

* Sales in 2014 at 88.7 million euros ($96.5 million) and EBITDA loss of 4.3 million euros

* Sales in fiscal 2014 decreased to 88.7 million euros after 98.7 million euros a year earlier

* FY 2014 EBITDA loss amounted to 4.3 million euros compared to loss of 0.2 million euros in the previous year and consolidated net loss was 11.7 million euros after 2.6 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 turnover of more than 80 million euros, with a negative result expected

* Return to profitability for the year 2016 is expected, back at increasing sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)