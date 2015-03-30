March 30 Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Says intends to redeem existing preferred shares and issue new preference shares

* Existing holders of preference shares and new investors will be offered to subscribe for new preferential shares of about 270 million Swedish crowns ($31.40 million)

* Also proposes to offer preference shares of 35 million crowns to holders of ordinary shares

