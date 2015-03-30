BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Santander Uk Plc
* Confirms Terry Burns has today stepped down from Santander UK board and Shriti Vadera has succeeded him as non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv