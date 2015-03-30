March 30 Accentro Real Estate AG :

* FY 2014 net income during 2014 short financial year: 7.07 million euros ($8 million)

* Short FY (July 1 - Dec. 31) revenue 21.5 million euros

* 19.35 million euros in funds from operations (EBIT) at end of 2014 short financial year of six months, which is five times EBIT of 3.8 million euros at end of 2nd semester 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)