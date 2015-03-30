March 30 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Kenneth Carver fined 35,212 stg for insider dealing

* Carver, a retired accountant, purchased 62,000 shares in Logica Plc (Logica) on basis of information Ryan Willmott provided to him

* Willmott pleaded guilty to insider dealing on 26 February 2015 and on 27 March 2015 was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment