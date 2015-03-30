BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Platzer Fastigheter Holding publ AB :
* Acquires Gamlestadens Fabriker for 750 million Swedish crowns from Aberdeen ($87.27 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5945 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv