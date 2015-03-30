March 30 Gagfah SA :

* Says no approval by Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE regarding a distribution of dividends to shareholders of GAGFAH S.A. for fiscal year 2014

* By voting rights notification submitted on March 6, Deutsche Annington has announced that it holds 88.79 percent of voting rights in gagfah

* On this basis DeutscheAannington is in a position to unilaterally decide on use of profits of Gagfah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)