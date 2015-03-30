BRIEF-GO Internet says customers in 4G wireless and FTTH up 17 pct YoY as of April 30
* REPORTS 39,517 CUSTOMERS IN BOTH 4G WIRELESS AND FTTH SEGMENTS AS OF 30 APRIL, +17% ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 BPX SA :
* Resolves to accept a plan to merge with Business Partners eXcellence Sp. z o.o.
* All assets of Business Partners eXcellence Sp. z o.o. will be transferred to BPX and the company will operate under its current name
* Partners of the acquired company will become shareholders of BPX
* For every 1 share in Business Partners eXcellence shareholders will be given 45,885 of merger shares of BPX
* The company's capital will be increased to 21,916,537 zlotys ($5.8 million) via an issue of 18,354,000 shares of a nominal value of 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7692 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTS 39,517 CUSTOMERS IN BOTH 4G WIRELESS AND FTTH SEGMENTS AS OF 30 APRIL, +17% ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Three appeals court judges appointed by Democratic former President Bill Clinton will review a Hawaii judge's order blocking President Donald Trump's revised restrictions on travel from six Muslim majority countries.