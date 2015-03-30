BRIEF-GO Internet says customers in 4G wireless and FTTH up 17 pct YoY as of April 30
* REPORTS 39,517 CUSTOMERS IN BOTH 4G WIRELESS AND FTTH SEGMENTS AS OF 30 APRIL, +17% ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 Commcenter SA :
* Reports fiscal year 2014 revenue of 51.4 million euros ($55.62 million) versus 50.3 million euros year on year
* Fiscal year 2014 net loss is 247,000 euros versus profit of 544,000 euros year on year
Source text: bit.ly/1OQiaNW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9241 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTS 39,517 CUSTOMERS IN BOTH 4G WIRELESS AND FTTH SEGMENTS AS OF 30 APRIL, +17% ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Three appeals court judges appointed by Democratic former President Bill Clinton will review a Hawaii judge's order blocking President Donald Trump's revised restrictions on travel from six Muslim majority countries.