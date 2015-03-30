March 30 Aevis Holding SA :

* Genolier Swiss Medical Network expands and invests in La Chaux-de-Fonds

* Agreement regarding the integration of Clinique Montbrillant within GSMN Neuchatel SA, a 100 percent subsidiary of GSMN, has been signed on March 30