March 30 Publigroupe SA :

* Cancellation of remaining securities and delisting on April 13, 2015

* Civil Court of Canton of Vaud has cancelled remaining publicly held shares of PubliGroupe

* Holders of cancelled shares will receive a compensation of 214 Swiss francs per share, which is identical to price of public tender offer