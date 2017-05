April 6 Stelios Kanakis SA :

* Proposes share capital increase by capitalising reserves, raising its share's par value by 0.32 euros per share

* Says capital increase to be discussed on general meeting of May 6, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1DS6nuk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)