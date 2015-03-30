BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Management changes
* Announces it has reached agreement with Rory Cullinan, executive chairman of its corporate and institutional bank, that he will leave company.
* To ensure an effective transfer of responsibilities he will remain with bank until 30th April 2015
* Chris marks, CEO of CIB, and Mark Bailie, CEO of Capital Resolution, will now join bank executive committee as co-CEOs of corporate & institutional banking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adds RBC Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Liontree and Raymond James are underwriters to IPO Source text : http://bit.ly/2pUtZxv