March 30 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus
Feldmeier AG :
* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to
10.6 million euros ($11 million); (previous year: 12.3 million
euros)
* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) came to 9.5 million euros
(previous year: 10.8 million euros)
* FY consolidated net profits amounted to 6.7 million euros
(previous year: 7.4 million euros)
* Anticipates an increase in consolidated sales between 2
percent and 4 percent, and earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) of approx. 10 million euros in fiscal year 2015
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
