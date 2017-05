March 30 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Group sales before segment eliminations rose in 2014 around 15 percent to about 201 million euros ($217.68 million)

* FY EBIT before purchase price allocations approx. 9.0 million euros compared to 8.7 million euros a year earlier