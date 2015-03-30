BRIEF-Parexel International is working with investment bankers to explore sale- WSJ, citing sources
March 30 Reds Real Estate Development And Services SA :
* FY 2014 leasing revenue at 5.6 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 0.9 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA profit at 1.8 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 15.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 3 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago
