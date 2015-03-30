BRIEF-NSN lowers conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 3,520 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 3,520 won/share from 3,760 won/share, effective May 5
March 30 Ordina NV :
* Says Mont Cervin withdraws request for an inquiry into Ordina it submitted to Corporate Chamber of Amsterdam District
* Says this withdrawal has ended inquiry procedure
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$4.25 per share to shareholders for 2016