March 30 Vocento SA :

* Says reaches new agreement with shareholders of Federico Domenech, S.A. on sale of shares option

* New agreement to decrease cash outflow by 2019 by 5.3 million euros ($5.73 million), lower liabilities by 1.2 million euros

