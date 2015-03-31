UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Leonteq AG :
* Avaloq, DBS, Leonteq and Numerix join forces to create innovative platform for structured products
Source text: bit.ly/1NBS0gD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million