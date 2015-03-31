March 31 Koninklijke Philips NV

* Philips to sell majority interest in combined LED components and automotive lighting business to consortium led by GO Scale Capital

* Consortium led by GO Scale Capital through which they will acquire an 80.1 pct interest in Philips' combined led components and automotive lighting business

* Philips retaining remaining 19.9 pct interest

* Transaction values business at an enterprise value of approximately usd 3.3 billion.

* Philips expects to receive cash proceeds, before tax and transaction related costs, of approximately usd 2.8 billion and a deferred contingent payment of up to usd 100 million.

* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2015, subject to closing conditions, including customary regulatory approvals

* New company will continue under name Lumileds, led by CEO Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre

* Philips' lighting solutions business will remain an important customer of Lumileds and will continue existing innovation and supply partnership

* Sonny WU, co-founder and managing director of GSR Ventures and chairman of GO Scale Capital, who will serve as interim chairman of Lumileds

* Following separation of Lumileds, Philips Lighting will focus on exciting and growing lighting solutions markets

* Philips will transition lighting solutions business into a separate legal structure

* It is current intention to effectuate separation through an initial public offering, although other options will continue to be reviewed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)