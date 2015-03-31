March 31 Aryzta AG :

* Aryzta says has entered into exclusive talks for strategic investment with Lion Capital in speciality premium French food business

* Would acquire a 49 pct shareholding in Picard for consideration of 446.6 million euros ($481.79 million) , largely funded with the net proceeds from the Origin placement (about 400 million euros, net of fees and taxes) Source text - bit.ly/1xuEXJQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)