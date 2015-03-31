UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* FY 2014 EBIT of 2.3 million Swiss francs ($2.37 million) and profit incl. revaluation of 0.9 million francs
* For 2015, further growth is planned
* Board of directors has appointed at its meeting of March 26 Patrick Hauser as the new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million