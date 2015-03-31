March 31 Novavest Real Estate AG

* 2014 EBIT 2.3 million sfr

* Says names new CFO

* 2014 EPS including revaluations 1.65 sfr per share

* To further optimise portfolio in 2015

* Plans capital increase in H2 2015

* Names Patrick Hauser as new CFO from April 1