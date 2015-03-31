BRIEF-Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology unit wins bid worth 40 mln yuan
May 9Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
March 31 Georg Fischer AG
* Received orders worth more than 50 million eur for components to equip several electric vehicles at well-known car manufacturers Source text: bit.ly/1MrOjgh Further company coverage:
May 9Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
* Anticipated to record decrease of approximately 40% in net profit for year ended 31 march 2017