UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Unibail-Rodamco
* Unibail-Rodamco and CCIR enter into an agreement with Charterhouse pursuant to which it offers to acquire a stake in Comexposium
* Unibail and CCIR have entered into exclusivity with charterhouse, pursuant to which Charterhouse has offered to acquire Unibail-Rodamco's 50% stake in Comexposium
* Offer values comexposium at 550 mn
* Unibail-Rodamco and the CCIR have granted Charterhouse an exclusivity period
* Signing of the final and binding documentation expected in Q2 2015. Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million