March 31 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* Dividend of 0.50 euros per share for FY 2014

* Sees FY 2015 group net income of about 200 million euros ($215.66 million) Source text - bit.ly/1Dn7tjc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)