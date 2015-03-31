PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 Ecotel Communication AG :
* Revenue in 2014: 101.5 million euros ($109.45 million) (forecast: 85 to 95 million euros)
* FY 2014 EBITDA: 7.3 million euros, up 10.6 pct
* Have decided to recommend introduction of a dividend of 0.16 euros per qualified share for FY 2014
* For 2015 management board expects consolidated revenue of 90 million euros to 100 million euros, and EBITDA of 7.5 million euros to 8.5 million euros
* Continues to pursue goal of sustainably increasing revenue to 100 million euros, with EBITDA of 8 million euros - 10 million euros by 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $97.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: