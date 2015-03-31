March 31 Ecotel Communication AG :

* Revenue in 2014: 101.5 million euros ($109.45 million) (forecast: 85 to 95 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBITDA: 7.3 million euros, up 10.6 pct

* Have decided to recommend introduction of a dividend of 0.16 euros per qualified share for FY 2014

* For 2015 management board expects consolidated revenue of 90 million euros to 100 million euros, and EBITDA of 7.5 million euros to 8.5 million euros

* Continues to pursue goal of sustainably increasing revenue to 100 million euros, with EBITDA of 8 million euros - 10 million euros by 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)