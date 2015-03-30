BRIEF-Aier Eye requests authorization to launch takeover bid for Clinica Baviera
* AIER EYE REQUESTS AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID FOR CLINICA BAVIERA SA AT 10.35 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
March 30 Ab Science SA :
* Announces that DSMB recommends the continuation of phase 2 study assessing Masitinib in relapsing head and neck cancer
* Data And Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is part of company's study evaluating Masitinib in treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AIER EYE REQUESTS AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID FOR CLINICA BAVIERA SA AT 10.35 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units