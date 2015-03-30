March 30 Ab Science SA :

* Announces that DSMB recommends the continuation of phase 2 study assessing Masitinib in relapsing head and neck cancer

* Data And Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) is part of company's study evaluating Masitinib in treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

