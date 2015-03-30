March 30 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Reports full year net loss of 8.9 million euros ($9.64 million) versus loss of 8.1 million euros a year ago

* Says cash position at end 2014 was 37 million euros versus 15.1 million euros at end of 2013

