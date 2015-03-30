BRIEF-Aier Eye requests authorization to launch takeover bid for Clinica Baviera
* AIER EYE REQUESTS AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID FOR CLINICA BAVIERA SA AT 10.35 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
March 30 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 8.9 million euros ($9.64 million) versus loss of 8.1 million euros a year ago
* Says cash position at end 2014 was 37 million euros versus 15.1 million euros at end of 2013
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units