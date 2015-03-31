March 31 De Longhi SpA :

* APG Asset Management buys 5 pct equity stake in De Longhi SpA from De Longhi Industrial SA

* After operation, De Longhi Industrial and APG Asset Management will be holding 62.006 pct and 6.3 pct respectively of total share capital of De Longhi SpA

* Total amount of transaction will approximate 150 million euros ($161.9 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)