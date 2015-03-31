BRIEF-Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology unit wins bid worth 40 mln yuan
May 9Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
March 31 Anyksciu Vynas AB :
* Says intends to remove shares of Anyksciu Vynas AB from Nasdaq OMX Vilnius stock exchange secondary list and to suspend public offer of shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd :
* Anticipated to record decrease of approximately 40% in net profit for year ended 31 march 2017