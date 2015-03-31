UPDATE 2-Big claims dent Munich Re's core business profit, shares fall
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
March 31 Atlantis SA :
* Iferia SA to take over part of company's assets
* Shareholders to receive new issued Iferia SA shares via public offer, proportionally to stakes owned in Atlantis
* In transfer of company's assets to Iferia will take part: Investment Friends Capital SA, Elkop SA, Fon SA, Resbud SA and Investment Friends SA Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 2 pct, at bottom of German blue-chips (Adds share price, analyst comment, further details)
* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million