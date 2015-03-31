BRIEF-AGRANA acquires fruit processing plant in India
* AGRANA ACQUIRES FRUIT PROCESSING PLANT IN INDIA
March 31 Faurecia SA :
* Signs broad partnership agreement with Dongfeng Motor Corporation
* Agreement through the creation of a JV that will serve Dongfeng and its automotive partners
* Objective of two partners is that annual sales for this joint venture will reach around 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) in medium term
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
