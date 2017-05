March 31 Yalco Constantinou Sa

* Fy 2014 turnover at 24.4 million euros versus 26 million euros year ago

* Fy 2014 net loss of 4.1 million euros versus net loss of 4.7 million euros year ago

* Fy 2014 ebitda loss of 0.51 million euros versus ebitda loss of 0.74 million euros year ago

* Net cash on dec. 31, 2014 at 1.6 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1C07rX6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)