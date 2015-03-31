BRIEF-Ampega places order with niiio finance group
* AMPEGA PLACES ORDER WITH NIIIO TO DESIGN, DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT AN INDIVIDUALIZED DIGITAL CONSULTING PROCESS
March 31 caatoosee AG i.L. :
* FY 2014 no revenue
* FY 2014 net result 1.195 million euros ($1.28 million) (year ago loss 1.809 million euros)
* FY profit from ordinary activities of 181,000 euros (last year: -399,000 euros)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.