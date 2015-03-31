March 31 Chesnara Plc

* IFRS profit before tax of £28.8m (2013: £60.6m).

* Group solvency ratio increased to 284% (2013: 194%).

* Final dividend of 11.98p per share, resulting in a full year dividend increase of 2.9% over 2013.' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)