PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects the spelling of Esker company in the first bullet)
March 31 Esker SA :
* Neopost and Esker set up joint venture to market dematerialisation offer in France and abroad
* Under agreement, software as a service (SAAS) solutions, based on Esker's on-demand platform, will be marketed by the Neopost network under the names and colors of Neopost's distribution subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $97.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: